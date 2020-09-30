Airline Offering Free Flights To Orlando For People Named Orlando
Free flights to Orlando. That’s the new deal from Frontier Airlines, but of course there’s a catch. It’s only good for people who share the name of the city. The budget airline says the Florida destination is one of their most popular so they want to spread the love. Anyone with the first or last name Orlando can get a free ride from October 13th to the 20th. All others can buy discounted tickets for that week starting at 39-bucks. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.