Air Travel May Soon Include Wearing a Hazmat Suit
Scientist in protective wear, glasses, respirator
Now that wearing a mask is becoming the norm, those of us who might want more protection are looking at wearing hazmat suits. Seriously. If you have to travel, here’s a way to Work Smarter Not Harder.
The co-founder of VYZR Technologies has developed BioVYZR. The BioVYZR website shows a picture of the gear, with an outer layer designed to provide an “unmatched degree” of protection, against airborne hazards and other hazardous materials, in our daily environments.
The suits retail for $249 with over 50,000 already being pre-ordered. They feature an anti-fogging face shield and can be used wherever there are large gatherings… perfect for flying.
PLUS: A study found that if airlines would just stop selling middle seats, it would cut the risk of catching coronavirus on a flight by almost HALF.
BUT . . . American and United are both selling middle seats now, JetBlue and Alaska are going to start selling them again soon, and Delta and Southwest are planning to start selling them again in September.