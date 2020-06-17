      Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert In Effect

Jun 17, 2020 @ 5:07am

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area and is in effect from until midnight Wednesday night.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics