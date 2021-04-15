Aggravated Battery Charges Filed Against Quincy Bar Owner Accused of Attacking Joliet Native
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they have filed charges against the bar owner accused of attacking a Quincy University student and Joliet native. Steven Homan has been charged with once count of Aggravated Battery which is listed as a Class 3 Felony. The incident in question took place on April 4th at The Barn, a bar in Quincy. Homan is accused striking and placing his arm around Jazzpher Evans’ neck and then dragging her outside.
Family attorney Keenan J Saulter has said that “in addition to her significant physical trauma, she has and continues to suffer great emotional trauma due to this savage life threatening beating.” The Evans family has said that they believe the incident was racially motivated.