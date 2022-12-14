AG Kwame Raoul Seeks Help From Federal Government To Address Robo-Text Messages
December 14, 2022 3:01PM CST
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging the FCC to reduce the number of annoying automated text messages. He says the Robo-texts are mostly scams. Raoul and a coalition of attorney generals across the country are calling on the wireless industry to develop an authentication technology for text messages so the public can determine if they are real or not and law enforcement can investigate the source.