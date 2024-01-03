98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Afternoon Slump? Here’s When It Generally Starts

January 3, 2024 2:00PM CST
Maura Myles
Average Afternoon Slump Starts Around Three
The average afternoon slump in energy happens around 3 p.m., according to a Second Nature survey of 2,000 Americans. 49% say they’re more likely to experience a slump on a certain day of the week, and motivation usually returns after about a half an hour.

Top causes for the midday lull include a lack of caffeine; boredom; lack of energy; lack of food; and lack of sleep.

Popular snacks to cure the afternoon slump include nuts, trail mix, pretzels, and chips. 64% say eating healthy foods can help keep them motivated.

(swnsdigital)

 

