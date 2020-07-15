After Three-Month Coronavirus Delay, Your Taxes are Due Today
Getty Images
After the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. just about one month before the usual April 15th tax filing deadline, it was pushed back three months to give people more time to get their taxes done amid the turmoil and upheaval of the pandemic and its severe economic fallout. But now the new deadline, July 15th is here, and if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, they are due today. Taxes must be filed by today or an extension granted in order to avoid a penalty, but if you do get an extension and you owe money, you still have to pay by today. There about eight million people who left it to the last minute, with the IRS expecting about 150 million returns from people this year, and having so far received almost 142 million, according to AP. Here’s the complete story from The Associated Press.