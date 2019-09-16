      Weather Alert

After a week on top for Luke Bryan, country fans still want more “Knockin’ Boots”

Sep 16, 2019 @ 1:36pm

ABC/Image Group LACountry music fans just can’t stop “Knockin’ Boots”: This week, Luke Bryan’s latest hit hangs on to its position at the top of the chart.

“#KnockinBoots sitting at #1 for the second week in a row. Wow. Can’t believe it,” Luke tweeted on Monday, along with photos of himself  with writers Hillary LindseyGordie Sampson and Jon Nite, as well as his behind-the-scenes team.

“This team and these writers are amazing. THANK YOU,” Luke added.

So far, the Georgia native hasn’t given any hints as to how he’ll follow up “Knockin’ Boots,” the lead single from his follow-up to 2017’s What Makes You Country.  

