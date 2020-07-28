AFI side-project Blaqk Audio announces new album, ‘Beneath the Black Palms’
BMGAFI‘s Davey Havok and Jade Puget have announced a new album with their electronic-driven side project, Blaqk Audio.
The upcoming record, which follows 2019’s Only Things We Love, is called Beneath the Black Palms, and will be released in two parts. Side A, which features the first five songs, is out today. The remaining six songs will arrive on August 21.
“Beneath the Black Palms is an affirmation, exaltation, and momentary illumination of rich, arcane shadows fortified by blinding and rapturous light,” Havok says.
“Musically a bird sister of Only Things We Love, our latest record more deeply traverses our EBM and futurepop roots while also extending into moods unheard from us before,” he adds. “I am deeply excited to have the opportunity to share it with all.”
You can watch the video for the Side A song “Hiss” now streaming on YouTube.
AFI’s most recent release is their 2018 EP, The Missing Man.
Here’s the Beneath the Black Palms track list:
“Consort”*
“Zipper Don’t Work”*
“1948”*
“A Distant Light”*
“Hiss”*
“Burnt Babies Fear the Fire”
“Fish Bite”
“Bird Sister”
“I’m Coming Over”
“Tired Eyes”
“It’s Not Going Well”
*Included on Side A.
By Josh Johnson
