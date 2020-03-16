      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Advocate Aurora Health To Limit Visitors

Mar 16, 2020 @ 7:55am

To stem the spread of COVID-19 and help keep our patients, visitors and team members safe, Advocate Aurora Health will implement new visitor restrictions beginning March 16, 2020:

No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice. All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint.

Exclusion criteria includes:

  • Pediatric caregivers (2)
  • Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (1)
  • Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (2)
  • End of life situations (# of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis)
  • Emergency Department companion (1)
  • Outpatient area companion (1)
  • In person discharge instructions (1)
  • Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (1)

