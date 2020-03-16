Advocate Aurora Health To Limit Visitors
To stem the spread of COVID-19 and help keep our patients, visitors and team members safe, Advocate Aurora Health will implement new visitor restrictions beginning March 16, 2020:
No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice. All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint.
Exclusion criteria includes:
- Pediatric caregivers (2)
- Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (1)
- Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (2)
- End of life situations (# of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis)
- Emergency Department companion (1)
- Outpatient area companion (1)
- In person discharge instructions (1)
- Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (1)