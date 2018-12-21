Advice on How to Bounce Back After All the Food, Booze, and Stress of the Holidays

No doubt the holiday season can take a toll on all of us. Between the Holiday parties, family gatherings, and shopping for the special gifts, we can all feel a little extra stress. For me the temptation of Turtles & Mint Meltaways is too much! NBC NEWS has some advice on recovering or just taking a bit of the load off. Here’s some advice…

1. Eating too much sugar. One day of inhaling sweets isn’t going to hurt too much. It’s gorging on pie and cookies the entire month of December that really packs on the pounds.

The best thing you can do after over-indulging in sugary foods is to go for a walk to burn off the extra calories. And the more sweets you ate, the longer you should walk.

2. Eating too much salt. Too much sodium can cause bloating and make your heart work harder than it needs to. So if you overdo it on salt, drink more water than usual and cut your sodium intake the next day, to help your body normalize.

3. Too many cocktails. Dehydration is one of the main factors of a hangover, so try to drink at LEAST a glass of water or sports drink before you go to bed, to help replace lost electrolytes and normalize blood sugar.

And the next morning, eat an asparagus omelet for breakfast, since certain nutrients in asparagus and eggs might help with hangovers. (Never heard of the asparagus omelet before, but it’s worth a try!)

There’s more from NBC NEWS here.