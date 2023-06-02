Advanced Urology – Jason Aldean Ticket Giveaway

Join Bossman at Advanced Urology in Joliet for the Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk as we support those afflicted and honor those we have lost.

This family-friendly event is an important way to unite together to ZERO out prostate cancer. Our caring community will celebrate prostate cancer survivors and caregivers and honor those that have been lost to the disease. Join the cause at Advanced Urology, located at 10537 W LA PORTE RD IN MOKENA starting at 9:00am!

There will be fun kids activities, including a special Kids Superhero Dash for Dad, to get everyone involved. Register and create your fundraising page today. All participants are eligible to earn fundraising recognition rewards. Remember you are making a difference for men and their families.

For more information, head to Advuro.com