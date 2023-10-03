Adults Shouting at Children Can Be as Harmful as Physical or Sexual Abuse

Parents, teachers, coaches – and other adults – shouting at, denigrating, or verbally threatening children can be as damaging to their development as sexual or physical abuse. And a new study verifies this.

It’s published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect; and it reviewed 166 earlier studies, to produce a detailed analysis of the existing literature on the topic.

The authors called for childhood verbal abuse to be ascribed its own category of maltreatment, to facilitate prevention. In other words, you name it to address it, and, hopefully, stop it.

According to CNN, child maltreatment is currently classified into four categories — physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, of which verbal abuse is a part, and neglect — and this study can inform strategies for prevention and treatment.

Unlike other forms of emotional abuse, including indifference, silent treatment and witnessing domestic violence, researchers categorized verbal abuse as more “overt” and said it “warrants special attention.”

The study, which studied the impact of shouting by adults such as parents, teachers and coaches, cited several papers that suggested the lasting effects of childhood verbal abuse can manifest as any of the following: mental distress, such as depression and anger; externalizing symptoms, such as committing crimes, substance use or perpetrating abuse; and physical health outcomes, such as developing obesity or lung disease.