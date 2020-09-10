Adult Education Students Earn Certificates, to be Honored During Drive-Thru Ceremony Sept. 10
Joliet Junior College’s Adult Education and Literacy Office will hold a drive-thru celebration for its students that recently finished their Certificate of Completion in global supply chain management. The celebration will take place in front of A-Building on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
As JJC was preparing to transfer courses online in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class met in person to train for a final time and build the necessary support network to complete their certificates by summer’s end.
“At first, I was very worried when my instructor said that we could no longer meet in class and would be working completely from home. I didn’t know if I could do it,” said Sofia Cortes, 42, of Joliet. “Today, I am completely comfortable as an online student.”
Through the Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS), those seeking their high school equivalency through JJC can simultaneously work toward a Certificate of Completion by co-enrolling in its global supply chain management program.