SOS: Will You Sponsor a Sailor This Christmas at Great Lakes for $15?

Dec 2, 2020 @ 10:30am

Hi, it’s Mo ~  

Once in a while, we get a request from a local military/veteran support group to lend a hand…  Here’s what we got in the Mo’s Country Club mailbag, this morning.  If you can help out my friend, Zoeie Kreiner, and all of the good souls at Support Over Stigma, please consider maybe two or three sailors, (maybe 10 – maybe a lot of prayer) this holiday?  

Thanks so much for your heartfelt interest – and for spreading the word – if you can spare a moment.  SOS is dedicated, particularly, to helping military families who deal with PTSD, or the loss which, too often, comes with it.  

My family may be Army Strong, but we’re all in this.  🙂

Sponsor a Sailor – $15

From Zoeie at SOS: 

Tonight I received a call from someone who works at Great Lakes Naval Base. 

With the entire place on Lockdown due to COVID, there will be no Christmas Exodus, No Community sponsored dinners, no Hosting of Sailors in local homes…  Morale is lower than the Grinch’s heart!

We are trying to sponsor gifts for as many of them as we can. 

If you are able to help for just $15 per Sailor, please click the link below.

Thank you!

https://www.supportoverstigma.org/product-page/sponsor-a-sailor-2020

 

 
