SOS: Will You Sponsor a Sailor This Christmas at Great Lakes for $15?

Hi, it’s Mo ~
Once in a while, we get a request from a local military/veteran support group to lend a hand… Here’s what we got in the Mo’s Country Club mailbag, this morning. If you can help out my friend, Zoeie Kreiner, and all of the good souls at Support Over Stigma, please consider maybe two or three sailors, (maybe 10 – maybe a lot of prayer) this holiday?
Thanks so much for your heartfelt interest – and for spreading the word – if you can spare a moment. SOS is dedicated, particularly, to helping military families who deal with PTSD, or the loss which, too often, comes with it.
My family may be Army Strong, but we’re all in this. 🙂