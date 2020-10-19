Adobe did a study on Performance Reviews, The Conclusion: They Stink
Getty Images
Adobe did a study on Performance Reviews. They surveyed 1,500 office workers — split evenly between men and women – for one month in 2016. About 34% of the participants were millennials, 42% were Gen Xers, and about 24% were baby boomers. Nearly two-thirds of the group were office managers. Some of the results:
– Most office workers (64%) and managers (62%) seemed to agree that yearly reviews were a waste of time. Nearly 60% of the workers thought the reviews were “needless” and didn’t help them grow at all.
– 57% of workers think reviews put them in competition with one another.
– 61% agree their managers have favorite employees.
– 20% of workers quit their job because of a bad review, while 37% have looked for new jobs afterward.
– 22% said their performance review made them cry — and the study found that men are more likely than women to cry.