Adam Sandler Dedicates ‘Hubie Halloween’ To the Late Cameron Boyce
Adam Sandler is back to his comedy roots in the new Netflix movie now released called ‘Hubie Halloween’ with a star studded cast like Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and so many more. Adam has made it very clear that he is dedicating this movie to his late co-star Cameron Boyce, who passed away in 2019 from epilepsy at just 20 years old.
‘Hubie Halloween’ is about Adam Sandler’s character trying to be a good samaritan by protecting his town of Salem, Massachusetts from a killer on the loose. Horror comedy is definitely a thing.