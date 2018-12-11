Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson & Kelly Clarkson join Jimmy Fallon & The Roots for a mashup of their hits

NBCThe Voice coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, plus host Carson Daly — stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday where they joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for an a cappella mashup of the cast members’ hit songs.

Stacked in cubes, like the cast in the opening of The Brady Bunch, Levine, Hudson, Shelton and Clarkson sang snippets of their biggest hits, while Jimmy and The Roots provided harmonies and beatboxed.

The songs included Levine’s Maroon 5 hits, “She Will Be Loved” and “This Love”; Hudson’s “Spotlight”; Shelton’s “Kiss My Country A**,” “I’ll Name the Dogs” and “God Gave Me You”; and Clarkson’s “”Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “Miss Independent.”

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(Video contains mild, uncensored profanity.)





Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.