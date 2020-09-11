      Weather Alert

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester welcome a son

Sep 11, 2020 @ 2:50pm

ABC/Richard Cartwright(LOS ANGELES) — Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are parents of two.

The former O.C. star has confirmed that he and his wife, who starred in the ABC comedy Single Parents, have welcomed a baby boy.

The notably private couple never acknowledged they were expecting despite reports that Meester was pregnant.

“I have a new kid,” Brody said during a recent broadcast of The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. “I have a boy and he’s a dream. He’s a dream boy.”

Brody, 40, and Meester, 34, met while filming The Oranges, which was released in 2012.

They married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Arlo Day, the next year.

