Actual Questions for the Butterball Turkey Help Line Reveal: We’re Nuts

Phyllis Kramer is a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert, and she’s revealing some of the wildest questions she’s received on Thanksgiving, as nervous hosts try to bake that bird.

Butterball turkey tutors answer calls, texts, emails, and live chats in both English and Spanish. They answer nearly 15,000 phone calls on Thanksgiving Day. And it’s all coming out in the wash, now.

One cook panicked, because she thought her turkey had no meat on it… only to realize that she had cooked it upside-down.

Another wondered if it was safe to put an engagement ring inside a turkey… Kramer advised against this.

And one very rushed chef wanted to thaw a turkey with an electric blanket. Wow.

Kramer thaws her turkey in the fridge, and says she has three in her freezer right now. Even after the holiday, she says: “There’s nothing better than that. It’s like having money in the bank,” she writes.

