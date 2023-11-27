98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Actual Questions for the Butterball Turkey Help Line Reveal: We’re Nuts

November 27, 2023 10:10AM CST
Share
Actual Questions for the Butterball Turkey Help Line Reveal: We’re Nuts
Getty Image
Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Worker Dishes All  
Phyllis Kramer is a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert, and she’s revealing some of the wildest questions she’s received on Thanksgiving, as nervous hosts try to bake that bird.

Butterball turkey tutors answer calls, texts, emails, and live chats in both English and Spanish.  They answer nearly 15,000 phone calls on Thanksgiving Day.  And it’s all coming out in the wash, now.

One cook panicked, because she thought her turkey had no meat on it…  only to realize that she had cooked it upside-down.

Another wondered if it was safe to put an engagement ring inside a turkey…  Kramer advised against this.

And one very rushed chef wanted to thaw a turkey with an electric blanket.  Wow.

Kramer thaws her turkey in the fridge, and says she has three in her freezer right now.  Even after the holiday, she says:  “There’s nothing better than that.  It’s like having money in the bank,” she writes.

(Got a taste for more?  Dip into this:  Business Insider)

More about:
#BusinessInsider
#Butterball
#ButterballTurkeyHelpLine
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#TurkeyFails

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
4

The Corn Dog King has passed away
5

Holiday: Devour Treats + Enjoy - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds About It

Recent Posts