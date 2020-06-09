Actress Nia Long calls out American Airlines for racial discrimination over “Karen” employee

Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+Nia Long has been M.I.A. on Twitter since speaking up about her “Karen” experience with an American Airlines employee over the weekend, prompting the company to respond to her allegations, privately.
On Sunday, the actress tweeted, “Hey American Airlines, I have a story about my first flight experience since COVID. I’m pretty sure I met ‘Karen,’ aka Gina. “You have to do better.”
“Blatant Discrimination will no longer be tolerated,” she continued. “White entitlement does not fly in this new day. Check your employees. More to come.”
For context, “Karen,” which is a mocking term for an entitled, obnoxious, middle-aged white woman, who usually asks for a manager to voice complaints or nag. “Karen” may also call the police while walking a dog in Central Park.
Fans are still not sure what exactly happened, but her tweet was enough to make fans put pressure on the Airline to issue a public apology, which Long co-signed.
American Airlines responded, tweeting, “Discrimination has no place at American. Please meet us in D.M.s with more details about what happened. We’d like to review further.”
After receiving a wave of negative responses on Twitter, the Airline returned to share they were “concerned and actively looking into it and reaching out to Ms. Long directly.”
Nia Long joins Wale, Jason Derulo, Y.G., and other entertainers who have publicly called out American Airlines for being racially profiled or experiencing racial discrimination from the Airline’s employees.
By Rachel George
