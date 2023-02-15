Actress And Pinup Star Raquel Welch Dead At 82

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 26: Actress Raquel Welch attends the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Golden Globe winner, longtime actress, and international sex symbol Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82.

Her manager Steve Sauer confirmed the news saying she “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.”

He continued, “Her career spanned over 50 years, starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch.”