Actor Eddie Hassell shot and killed in Texas carjacking
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images(TEXAS) — Hollywood is mourning the death of 30-year-old actor Eddie Hassell, who was shot over the weekend.
Variety reports that Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right and the NBC series Surface, was the victim of an alleged carjacking attempt.
Representatives of the late actor say Hassell was shot in Texas on Sunday and are awaiting to release more information pending police investigation.
Born in July 1990, Hassell also made appearances in the movie 2012, the Steve Jobs biopic Jobs and the Showtime series Devious Maids — among others. He most recently appeared as a waiter in the 2017 movie Oh Lucy!
No further information, including funeral proceedings, are available at this time.
By Megan Stone
