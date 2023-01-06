Activist Rally At State Capitol Over Protect Illinois Communities Act
January 6, 2023 12:03PM CST
Activists are urging lawmakers to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Yesterday dozens of groups, including Moms Demand Action rallied at the State Capitol to urge legislators to vote yes on the measure, which would ban the sale on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The bill would also raise the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21. Lawmakers are expected to discuss the bill over the next few days.