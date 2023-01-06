98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Activist Rally At State Capitol Over Protect Illinois Communities Act

January 6, 2023 12:03PM CST
Share
Activist Rally At State Capitol Over Protect Illinois Communities Act

Activists are urging lawmakers to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Yesterday dozens of groups, including Moms Demand Action rallied at the State Capitol to urge legislators to vote yes on the measure, which would ban the sale on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The bill would also raise the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21. Lawmakers are expected to discuss the bill over the next few days.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
4

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
5

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?

Recent Posts