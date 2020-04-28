ACM Awards Will Broadcast From Nashville For The First Time
The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast from Nashville, TN for the first time in the show’s history.
This isn’t the only first for the show. When Keith Urban hosts the Academy of Country Music Awards on September 16th, it will also be the first awards show in history to broadcast from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Rymn Auditorim and The Bluebird Cafe.
The announcement was made Monday (April 27th) during Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s daily press confrence. Damon Whideside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music explained that the decision to move the show to Nashville was related to concerns about the coronavirus. He said, “We want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville.”
As previously announced, the ACM Awards was originally scheduled to air on Sunday, April 5 and was postponed due to COVID-19. The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16th (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.ACM Going to Nashville This September 16th.