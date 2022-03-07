ACM Awards Preview!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce;
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett;
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen;
Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers:
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall;
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan;
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown;
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes;
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood;
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton;
SONG OF THE YEAR
“7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen;
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes;
“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney;
“A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson;
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert;
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown;
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton;
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood;
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde