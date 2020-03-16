ACM Awards Postponed, Rescheduled For September Date TBD
Coronavirus concerns have led to the postponement of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which was scheduled to air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5th from Las Vegas and hosted by Keith Urban. The show will now tentatively take place in September, but that date and location is unknown.
The Academy of Country Music made the announcement yestereday (Sunday, March 15th) stating, “The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”
Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events. The ACM asks that those seeking refund monitor their website and social accounts for more information.