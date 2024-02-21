ACM Awards Performances to Include Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and a Dolly Parton/Kelsea Ballerini Duet

Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Brittney Spencer, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jason Aldean, and leading ACM nominee Chris Young have been added to the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Kelsea Ballerini will perform “Big Dreams and Faded Dreams” with Dolly Parton on the commercial-free Prime Video broadcast, from Allegiant Stadium.

The two-hour concert will include a two-female duet: Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini will perform a song from Parton’s album, Run, Rose, Run.

The 57th ACM Awards will be the first major awards presentation to air solely online.

Amazon will stream the concert live on March 7 at 7, our time [8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT].

Which ACM performance are you excited to see?