ACM Awards Offers Fun Fan Event at Top Golf

As the ACM Awards return to Vegas, March 7th, lots of fan events for the show are revealed, including one at TopGolf Las Vegas. The ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On is set to take place on Sunday, March 6th, ahead of the 57th ACM Awards®. Betcha can rock (& golf!) along to the whole thing, at a Top Golf ’round here.
In addition to the re-imagined golf tournament experience fans have come to love in prior years, the event will also feature expanded programming with live entertainment on the Aristocrat Gaming Stage, headlined by three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan – plus additional performances by Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson and even more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.
Returning for the first time since 2019, the ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On event will bring together artists, industry members and fans for a golf skills competition and an extended day of live entertainment.
“ACM Lifting Lives has helped so many people in our industry through the years, especially when touring was restricted over the pandemic,” says Bryan. “I am thankful for their work and honored to be able to help in this way.”
Individual tickets and fan golf bays are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.
All proceeds benefit ACM Lifting Lives.
The ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On precedes the 57th ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton, together with Jimmie Allen & Gabby Barrett, and airing live – and without commercial interruption – from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, March 7th at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Prime Video.