ACM Awards, CMA Fest Still A Go
While festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach, and even touring artists like Zac Brown Band, are postponing their scheduled events due to coronavirus fears, the Academy of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest are both scheduled to go on as planned. ACM organizers issued a statement yesterday saying, “The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions remain committed to serving fans and our Country Music community by producing THE 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS live from Las Vegas on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance. We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees.”
Also yesterday, CMA Fest officials released a similar statement saying, “We are monitoring the very latest guidance from local, state and national authorities to carefully evaluate the situation. With our event three months away, a lot can transpire between now and then. As of today, CMA Fest will proceed as scheduled.”
CMA Fest runs June 4-7 in downtown Nashville.
The ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, will be held in Las Vegas on April 5th and will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.