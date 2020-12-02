$ackleader Won partners with rap vet Starlito on “Up Now”

Flacko ProductionsRising Kentucky rapper $ackleader Won tapped his favorite rapper Starlito for his new single, “Up Now.”
The Paducah-born artist has been one of Lito’s biggest fans since he was previously signed to Birdman‘s Cash Money label in 2003 under the stage name All Star. He said the two were introduced through Instagram, where they discussed music and exchanged numbers.
“Working with my favorite rapper was a great experience,” Won tells ABC Audio via email. “A major accomplishment for me, in my opinion. It’s a big deal when you not only link up with you favorite rapper on a song but also do a video, and in your hometown. It was just a positive thing altogether.”
The “Up Now” video gives fans a glimpse of $ackleader Won’s hometown and the neighborhoods in which he grew up. The single comes from on Won’s latest mixtape, They Ain’t Want Me to Win, which features appearances from fellow rappers Babyface Ray, Lil Quill, Motown signee Icewear Vezzo, Don Trip, EST Gee and more.
“I got the name from the negative support and hate that you receive from people in your own city,” Won explains of the mixtape’s title. “People hate seeing someone from their hometown doing something positive and making money when they are still stuck in the same position.”
He said he’s confident he’ll secure his next big feature potentially from Young Dolph, Lil Baby, Future, or Pooh Shiesty. “I just gotta keep going hard and stay focused,” Won adds.
They Ain’t Want Me to Win is available now.
By Rachel George
