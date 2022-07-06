      Weather Alert

Accused Highland Park Parade Shooter Confesses

Jul 6, 2022 @ 1:34pm

Lake County Bond Court During the Appearance of Robert Crimo the Third

The alleged shooter at the 4th of July parade in north suburban Highland Park is confessing to what he had done. That’s according to Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart. He said the suspect is also being held without bond. Robert Crimo the Third is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing more than half a dozen people and wounding several more. Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said Crimo had driven to Madison, Wisconsin, after the shooting and thought about opening fire on another holiday celebration he encountered, but drove back to Illinois instead.

Popular Posts
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
Hero Saves Child From Bison at Yellowstone National Park
FRISKY FRIDAY FLIGHT FREAK: Passenger Airdrops Inappropriate Photo to All On-Board Flight
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Honor Local Veterans by NOT Setting Off Private Fireworks
FRISKY FRIDAY FALLER: Is Your Partner A Love Addict?  Expert Reveals Tell-Tale Signs...  
Connect With Us Listen To Us On