Accidental Shooting in Joliet Injures Two

An accidental shooting in Joliet on Wednesday evening left two people injured. It was at 5:15pm that Joliet Police were called to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center after learning of two individuals that had arrived at the Emergency Room with gunshot wounds. The investigation by police showed that a man was handling a pistol behind a barbershop in the 1000 block of West Jefferson when the gun went off striking the handler and another person. The injuries are considered non-life threatening and the matter remains under investigation.