November 27, 2022 8:25AM CST
Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized Again

For the second time in nearly two months, an area statue of former President Lincoln has been defaced.  This time, it’s the statue of Lincoln in Edgewater’s Senn Park.  Red paint defaced the statue and its pedestal by spelling out the name Dakota 38.  That’s a reference to the 38 Native Americans who were hanged in 1862 over a land dispute in Minnesota.  President Lincoln approved their executions.  Anti-colonizer activists defaced a statue of Lincoln in Lincoln Park last month and also referenced the Dakota 38 in the incident.

 

