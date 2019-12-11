ABC to Rebroadcast Brad Paisley’s first ever network variety show
This image released by ABC shows Brad Paisley during a taping of his variety special "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special," airing Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. (Mark Levine/ABC via AP)
If you missed it last week, Brad Paisley fans get a second chance to see his first ever network variety show, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. ABC will rebroadcast the Variety Show on Saturday, Dec. 28th at 7pm. It originally aired on Dec. 3rd featuring special guests Carrie Underwood, Hootie & The Blowfish, Kelsea Ballerini, Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, and Peyton Manning.