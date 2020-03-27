      Weather Alert

Abbey Road Zebra Crossing Repainted in Coronavirus Lockdown

Mar 27, 2020 @ 2:05pm

Now that more people are isolated due to the Coronavirus pandemic, cities are taking advantage of empty streets and giving their communities a facelift.  London’s famous Abbey Road recieved a fresh coat of paint. Westminster’s city council said that workers practiced social distancing and frequent hand washing while working.  The crosswalk made famous by a 1969 Beatles photoshoot is considered to be of historical importance in British heritage.

