Abbey Road Zebra Crossing Repainted in Coronavirus Lockdown
Now that more people are isolated due to the Coronavirus pandemic, cities are taking advantage of empty streets and giving their communities a facelift. London’s famous Abbey Road recieved a fresh coat of paint. Westminster’s city council said that workers practiced social distancing and frequent hand washing while working. The crosswalk made famous by a 1969 Beatles photoshoot is considered to be of historical importance in British heritage.