AARON LEWIS SOLO ALBUM DEBUTS AT #1
April 2, 2024 6:05AM CDT
Aaron Lewis has topped the charts with the release of his solo album, The Hill. It’s #1 on the iTunes All Genre chart and iTunes Country chart.
He has a writers credit on all 10 tracks and commented about that, he said: “Music has always been my escape, my way of expressing the things that I don’t express very well in life.”
Lewis co-produced the album alongside Ira Dean, former member of the country band, Trick Pony.
CHECK IT OUT
A lot of truth, and no apologies. My album, “The Hill” is available now. pic.twitter.com/oFbdMfbcjr
— Aaron Lewis (@Aaronlewismusic) March 29, 2024