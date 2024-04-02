98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

AARON LEWIS SOLO ALBUM DEBUTS AT #1

April 2, 2024 6:05AM CDT
Share
AARON LEWIS SOLO ALBUM DEBUTS AT #1
(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Aaron Lewis has topped the charts with the release of his solo album, The Hill. It’s #1 on the iTunes All Genre chart and iTunes Country chart.

He has a writers credit on all 10 tracks and commented about that, he said: “Music has always been my escape, my way of expressing the things that I don’t express very well in life.”

Lewis co-produced the album alongside Ira Dean, former member of the country band, Trick Pony.

CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails - Here's WHY

Recent Posts