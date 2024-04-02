AARON LEWIS SOLO ALBUM DEBUTS AT #1

Aaron Lewis has topped the charts with the release of his solo album, The Hill. It’s #1 on the iTunes All Genre chart and iTunes Country chart.

He has a writers credit on all 10 tracks and commented about that, he said: “Music has always been my escape, my way of expressing the things that I don’t express very well in life.”

Lewis co-produced the album alongside Ira Dean, former member of the country band, Trick Pony.

