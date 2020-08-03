      Weather Alert

A$AP Rocky, Future & Wiz Khalifa set to headline Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 lineup

Aug 3, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesAfter postponing earlier this year, the Rolling Loud Festival is officially headed to Europe in 2021. 

A$AP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa are slated to headline the first-ever European edition of the world’s most popular hip-hop festival. 

Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 recently announced its official lineup, boasting performances from some of the biggest artists including — City Girls, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Roddy Ricch.

The summer lineup also includes K Camp, Rico Nasty, Rubi Rose, SAINT JHN, Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA), Tyga, and Trippie Redd, with more to be announced. 

The three-day festival will make its European debut at Praia da Roca, Portugal, on July 6-8, 2021.

Tickets are available on Rolling Loud’s official website.

By Rachel George
