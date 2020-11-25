      Weather Alert

AAP, IDPH Say COVID-19 On Rise In Children

Nov 25, 2020 @ 12:14pm

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Illinois Department of Public Health say the number of children who have contracted COVID-19 is on the rise. IDPH officials say over 95-thousand-200 Illinois children have tested positive for the virus and one person under age 20 has died. A report released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have also been more pediatric emergency mental health visits as children adjust to social isolation and other changes, including the fear of getting sick.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Free Covid Testing Information For Will County & Surrounding Areas
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish. [And No-Cal]
You Can Get a Rebate for your Whole Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart... and Ibotta...
Garth Brooks To Host Show Today @ 9am on WCCQ