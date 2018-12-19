AAA PREDICTS FUEL PRICE DECLINES THROUGH END OF YEAR

Gassing up the car is predicted to get a little cheaper through the end of the year, according the AAA. In a report released Monday (December 17th) AAA noted that fuel prices fell another five cents last week, to $2.37 per gallon, and the price drops have been going on for about 10 weeks straight. The report says, “With gasoline production on the high side– 10 million barrels per day– amid low demand, motorists can expect gas prices to continue declining through year end.” GasBuddy analyst Patrick de Haan noted that prices have fallen to their lowest level since prior to Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Here’s the complete story from UPI.