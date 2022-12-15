AAA: 2022 Will Be 3rd Busiest Year for Holiday Travel Since 2000

If you’re considering holiday travel, you’d probably need to know that this year’s holiday season will be super busy.

According to AAA‘s 2022 Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast, this holiday season will be the third busiest, since they began tracking in 2000.

An estimated 112.7 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the holidays.

This is around 3.6 million more than 2021’s numbers.

102 million Americans are expected to travel by driving; while 7.2 million are expected to fly.

How will you be traveling during this holiday season? Or are you hosting?