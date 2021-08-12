      Weather Alert

A Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room Will Include Lickable Wallpaper

Aug 12, 2021 @ 2:05pm

A hotel in the U.K. will soon be offering stays in a Willy Wonka-themed room . . . with LICKABLE WALLPAPER.

 

 

This is happening at the Chocolate Box, which is a chocolate-themed hotel in Bournemouth.  It’s on the southern coast of England, a little over 100 miles southwest of London . . . if that means anything to you.

 

 

In addition to the lickable wallpaper . . . in “a variety of fruity flavors,” I should add . . . there’s also a chocolate fountain with fruit and marshmallows for dipping, and bowls of candy that can be restocked at no extra charge.

 

 

The room key even looks like a golden ticket.  Oh, and you can take a bath in chocolate if you want to.

 

 

It’s actually not that expensive to stay there, either.  It’s about 277 bucks a night.  But chocolate baths are extra . . . about $208 per.

 

 

And by the way . . . the lickable wallpaper IS changed in between guests.

 

 

 

