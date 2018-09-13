A Weird Refrigerator Hack you need to know about Before a Major Storm

There’s a bizarre refrigerator hack that you need to know about before a major storm. If you happen to be forced to evacuate before major storm comes, there’s a way to tell if the power went out while you are gone. Sheila Pulanco-Russell from North Carolina says all you need is a quarter and a cut of water. Put the water in the freezer until it’s frozen solid. Then, take it out, and put a quarter on top of the ice. Return the cup — with the quarter — back to the freezer. When you return — or wake up in the morning, if it’s a less severe storm — if you find the quarter has moved to the bottom of the cup, then you’ll know your food was unrefrigerated while you were gone and it’s no longer safe to eat. Found the quarter in the middle? The food is likely still okay, but, as Sheila advises, “If you don’t feel good about your food, just throw it out.” You ideally want it to be exactly where you left it — that means your food stayed frozen the entire time. Here’s the full story from Women’s Health.