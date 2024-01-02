A wedding planning shop in Ottawa is Closing!

Perfect Moments Event Shoppe, a wedding planning and event shop in Ottawa, Illinois, has announced that it will be closing its doors after six years in business. The owner, Jennifer Kessel, made the announcement on the store’s Facebook page, stating that it is time for her to focus on herself and her family. Kessel expressed her appreciation for the support she has received and encouraged customers to show kindness and support to other small business owners in the area. The closure of Perfect Moments Event Shoppe highlights the challenges faced by small businesses, particularly in the wedding and event industry.