      Breaking News
School Closings

A Town Had to Cancel Its Groundhog Day Event After Its Groundhog Died

Feb 2, 2022 @ 4:06pm

Punxsutawney Phil is the groundhog everyone pays attention to.  But lots of other towns have their own weather-predicting rodents.  Including Milltown, New Jersey.

 

 

They’ve got a groundhog named Milltown Mel who also predicts if it’ll be an early spring.  But they had to cancel their event this year . . . because Mel just passed away.

 

 

They announced his death on Facebook and said they couldn’t find a replacement groundhog in time.  So they had no choice but to cancel the event.  The good news is they say Mel lived a pretty long life for a groundhog.  His exact age isn’t clear, but they only live around three years in the wild.

 

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
Jason Aldean Has New Hair!
Ruling On Illinois’ School Mask Mandate Expected Soon
IDOT Lane Closures This Weekend On I-80
Connect With Us Listen To Us On