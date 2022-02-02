A Town Had to Cancel Its Groundhog Day Event After Its Groundhog Died

Punxsutawney Phil is the groundhog everyone pays attention to. But lots of other towns have their own weather-predicting rodents. Including Milltown, New Jersey.
They’ve got a groundhog named Milltown Mel who also predicts if it’ll be an early spring. But they had to cancel their event this year . . . because Mel just passed away.
They announced his death on Facebook and said they couldn’t find a replacement groundhog in time. So they had no choice but to cancel the event. The good news is they say Mel lived a pretty long life for a groundhog. His exact age isn’t clear, but they only live around three years in the wild.