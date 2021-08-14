      Weather Alert

A Third of Us Don’t Shower Every Day

Aug 14, 2021 @ 2:10pm

 

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took heat last week for saying they don’t bathe their kids unless they’re visibly dirty.  Then Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said they sometimes wait until their kids start to STINK.

 

 

But let’s ignore the parenting aspect for a minute and focus on ourselves.  How often do YOU shower?  A new poll asked over 5,000 Americans . . . and not all of us do it every day.  Over a third said they DON’T usually shower that regularly.

 

 

62% of us shower at least once a day, including 11% who said more than once.  But 20% said every two days . . . 6% said three . . . 2% said four . . . another 2% said every five days . . . 1% said six . . . and 3% said once a week or less.

