A ‘SUPER BLOOD WOLF MOON’ ECLIPSE IS COMING THIS MONTH

You’ve heard of an eclipse, but have you heard of a ‘super blood wolf moon?’ That’s what some are calling the simultaneous total lunar eclipse and “supermoon” that will take place on the night of January 20th and in the morning of January 21st. It’ll be the last total lunar eclipse until 2021, and people in all of North and South America, as well as parts of Asia and Europe, will be able to witness the lunar eclipse. As for the name, the term “blood moon” comes from the red hue that the moon appears to have during a lunar eclipse, and the term “super moon” has to do with the apparent size of the moon, as during the upcoming eclipse it will be at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear slightly larger than usual. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the term “wolf moon” comes from names that some Native American groups gave to each full moon throughout the year. January’s full moon was dubbed the “wolf moon” because “amid the cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages.” Here’s the complete story from Time.