A Study Discovers a Real Hangover Cure – Which Is Already at Vitamin Stores

Is this really the end of the eternal quest to find a hangover cure that ACTUALLY works?
A group of researchers in Finland just wrapped up a study on a potential cure for hangovers . . . and they say they found one that really gets the job done.
It’s an amino acid called L-cysteine, and they found when people used it after they drank heavily, it helped get rid of their headaches and nausea.
If you’re interested in trying it, you can get L-cysteine at vitamin and supplement stores . . . it’s supposed to also help keep your skin, hair, and nails healthy.
