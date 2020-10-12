A street near Trayvon Martin’s high school will be renamed after him
Allison Joyce/Getty ImagesA street near Trayvon Martin‘s high school in Miami will soon bear his name.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Miami-Dade commissioners approved a resolution to rename a section of 16th Avenue in Martin’s honor. The section of the road that leads to Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High, the high school that Martin attended, will now be called Trayvon Martin Avenue.
Officials say the new signs should be ready within a few weeks.
Martin was killed in February, 2012 in Sanford, Florida, at age 17 by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after an altercation. The teen was unarmed and returning home from a convenience store when Zimmerman confronted him, then shot him dead in the ensuing scuffle.
Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder but ultimately acquitted in 2013. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged following the acquittal.
By Candice Williams
