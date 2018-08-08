A Stranger Paid for Keith Urban at a Store Without Knowing it Was Him

KEITH URBAN hit up a convenience store in Jersey before a show on Friday, and the woman in line behind him overheard that he was short five bucks. So SHE offered to buy his food and gas. When he thanked her and said his name was Keith, she made a comment about how he looked like Keith Urban. When he said he WAS, she didn’t believe him . . . she wanted to know where NICOLE was, and why he was there with another woman. Keith explained that he was there with his sister, and even had his bodyguard back him up. They ended up laughing about it, and taking great selfie together.

The woman’s a local teacher named Ruth Reed, and she says she couldn’t believe what an idiot she was. And check this out. She says she pays it forward at that same store every week. She made a resolution to do it three years ago. Quote, “I have done that ever since. It is the best. I would encourage everybody to do it because it makes you feel good about you.” Here’s the full story from CBS-7.

Update: Here is the whole story why Ruth paid for Keith Urban at Wawa https://t.co/MymsANo8L2Just caught up with Ruth Reed at the Wawa in Medford where she picked up the tab for country music star Keith Urban on Friday thinking he was a customer in need. Best part is she argued with him after helping him because she couldn’t believe it was really him! Here is part of our CBS Philly interview and her pic with him. Posted by Cleve Bryan on Monday, August 6, 2018

In other Keith news, he’s been tapped by Blake Shelton as a ‘Battle Rounds Advisor’ on season 15 of “The Voice”. Remember, Keith was a judge on ‘Idol’.